Bus service cuts prompt public ownership call

Passengers’ anger at bus service reductions in Walkley and Hillsborough has led to calls for bus services to be returned to the control of local authorities. Hillsborough councillor George Lindars-Hammond told Sheffield Live! that rising fares and cuts in services were unacceptable and that the private companies responsible should be brought into public ownership. Azz Mohammed reports.
