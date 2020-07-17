Jobs at Sheffield Live!

Sheffield Live is seeking to recruit two posts to support its work as a partner in the Social Enterprise Exchange. We are looking for two entrepreneurial individuals with relevant qualifications or equivalent experience in business support or marketing and communications.

Enterprise Coach (full time, 37.5 hours/week)

The Enterprise Coach will provide general business support to a portfolio of social enterprise clients.

Deadline: 2300 hrs, Friday 24 July 2020

Download application documents here

Enterprise Coach Job Pack

Marketing Assistant (part-time, 22.5 hours/week)

The Marketing Assistant will provide marketing and communications support to social enterprise clients and will assist with social media and other promotions.

Deadline: 2300 hrs, Friday 24 July 2020

Download application documents here

Marketing Assistant Job Pack