Jobs at Sheffield Live!

Sheffield Live is seeking to recruit two posts to support its work as a partner in the Social Enterprise Exchange. We are looking for two entrepreneurial individuals with relevant qualifications or equivalent experience in business support or marketing and communications.
Enterprise Coach (full time, 37.5 hours/week)
The Enterprise Coach will provide general business support to a portfolio of social enterprise clients.
Deadline: 2300 hrs, Friday 24 July 2020
Download application documents here
Enterprise Coach Job Pack
Marketing Assistant (part-time, 22.5 hours/week)
The Marketing Assistant will provide marketing and communications support to social enterprise clients and will assist with social media and other promotions.
Deadline: 2300 hrs, Friday 24 July 2020
Download application documents here
Marketing Assistant Job Pack
