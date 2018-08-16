WorkingWin health-led employment scheme launched

A health-led employment trial called ‘WorkingWin’, and running across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw, held its official launch event with already over 1,000 people referred. The trial aims to provided supported assistance to help people back to work. The launch event was attended by Dan Jarvis, Sheffield City Region mayor, and Sarah Newton, minister for disabled people, health and work. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
