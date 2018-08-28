Youth funding cuts linked to knife crime

A Sheffield youth worker has claimed cuts in funding for young people has contributed to the recent spike in knife crime in Sheffield. Saeed Brasab, founder of Unity Gym which aims to help young people to stay away from crime, told Sheffield Live! he would like to see more opportunities to engage young people in dialogue and learning new skills. Baillor Jalloh reports.
