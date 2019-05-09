Devolution deal confirmed for South Yorkshire

The government has given the green light to the long-awaited South Yorkshire devolution deal after accepting the latest proposal from the four local authorities. James Brokenshire, Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, confirmed the agreement in a letter to Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis and the leaders of Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster councils. The deal could bring up to £30m per annum in government cash for the Sheffield City Region Combined Authority and see the devolution of transport, housing and skills provision for as long as the combined authority is in existence. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!