Deal reached on Hillsborough bus services

Private bus company Stagecoach have agreed to increase capacity on the busy 52 bus route to Walkley and Hillsborough after complaints from campaigners and local councillors. The company has confirmed it will operate a double decker service on the 52 route at all times and will be monitoring capacity following timetable changes. The announcement follows talks between the company and Labour councillors. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Hillsborough councillor George Lindars-Hammond.