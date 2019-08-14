£1.6 million award to tackle violent crime in South Yorkshire

The Minister for Policing, Kit Malthouse has announced a £1.6m award for the setting up of a Violence Reduction Unit in South Yorkshire. The VRU will bring together South Yorkshire Police, local authorities, health and education professionals, community leaders and other key partners to tackle violent crime. Dr Alan Billings, the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner welcomed the news but also highlighted challenges if the funding is not sustained. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!