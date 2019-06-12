Firefighters fight back against job cuts

Dozens of firefighters gathered outside Sheffield Town Hall to lobby councillors to seek a reversal of planned cuts by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue. The fire service faces cost pressures from a national shortfall in pension contributions and is proposing to reduce the number of firefighters on each fire engine from five to four. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
