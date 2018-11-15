Lib Dem leader slams clean air zone plan

Liberal Democrats have slammed Sheffield Council’s clean air zone plans which could see high emission vehicles charged up to £50 for driving into the city centre. Sheffield Lib Dem leader, Shafaq Mohammed described the idea as “bonkers.” Council chiefs say the clean air zone would help tackle pollution and save lives and there are no plans to charge private vehicles. Bailor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..