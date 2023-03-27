Dirty air contributing to hundreds of deaths, says health boss

Sheffield’s director of public health, Greg Fell, has told Sheffield Live! dirty air is contributing to hundreds of deaths and an increase in cancer and asthma patients in the city. Fell said the introduction of the Clean Air Zone (CAZ) in Sheffield is mainly to address these health related issues. Dozens of people joined a protest rally at the weekend calling on the local authority to stop charging vehicles that do not meet the legal standard. CAZ came into force in February, meaning drivers of the most polluting vehicles such as taxis, vans and lorries will have to pay a charge to drive into the city centre and the inner ring road. Taxis will pay £10 while buses and HGVs will pay £50 per day. Baillor Jalloh reports.