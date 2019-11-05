Workplace parking levy could reduce pollution

Proposals for workplace parking levy are among a raft of green policy actions tabled for consideration by Sheffield Council. The proposals, sponsored by the Green Party, respond to Sheffield’s commitment to tackle the climate crisis. Councillor Douglas Johnson told Sheffield Live! a similar approach taken by Nottingham Council has raised around £9 million to invest in public transport, cycle paths and walking routes. Azz Mohammed reports.
