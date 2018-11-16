Social enterprise showcased at city region conference

Social entrepreneurs from across Sheffield City Region came together to mark Social Enterprise Day at a half-day conference and other events in Sheffield. Participants heard from fitness and mental well being start-up Happiness Bootcamp, Sheffield-based digital makers AALFY and Chesterfield Canal Trust, among others involved in enterprises run for social purpose. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!