Social enterprise showcased at city region conference

Social entrepreneurs from across Sheffield City Region came together to mark Social Enterprise Day at a half-day conference and other events in Sheffield. Participants heard from fitness and mental well being start-up Happiness Bootcamp, Sheffield-based digital makers AALFY and Chesterfield Canal Trust, among others involved in enterprises run for social purpose. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..