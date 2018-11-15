Mum appeals for witnesses of hit-and-run fatality

The mother of a woman killed by a hit and run driver in Sheffield last month has made a direct appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Twenty-eight year old Naomi Anna Colcomb was crossing St Mary’s Gate at around 1.50am on Saturday 13th October when she was struck by a grey Fiat Bravo travelling towards Bramall Lane. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
