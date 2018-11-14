Sheffield plans vehicle pollution charge

Sheffield could see the introduction of a pollution charge of up to £50 per day within the city centre for buses, taxis, vans, coaches and lorries. There are no plans to charge private vehicles. Sheffield Council say a city centre clean air zone would help tackle pollution and save lives. The local authority is seeking around £40 million from government to pay for signs and cameras needed to enforce the charges. A consultation with residents, businesses, taxi drivers and bus companies is to be held next year to consider the scheme. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Greg Fell, director of public health at Sheffield Council.