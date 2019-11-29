City Hall rally for university staff strike

Thousands took part in a rally outside City Hall in support of strike action called by staff from Sheffield’s two universities and from other higher education institutions across the country. Staff at both of universities are taking action for better pay and working conditions, with many complaining about excessive workloads. University of Sheffield staff are also taking action for improved pensions. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Jane Fearon, branch secretary for the University College Union at Sheffield Hallam.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..