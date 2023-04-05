Teachers reject new pay offer

Teachers in England are set to go on strike again later this month and in early May after the UK’s largest education union overwhelmingly voted to reject a new pay offer from the government. The National Education Union (NEU) has rejected the latest offer and described it as an “insult” to teachers. The offer, which the government has descrbed as “fair and reasonable”, consisted of a one-off payment of £1,000, a 4.3% pay rise and an increase in starting salaries to £30,000. A ballot of NEU members resulted in 98% in favour of turning the deal down. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Simon Murch, joint secretary of the Sheffield branch of the NEU.