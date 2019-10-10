Students launch NHS action group

Students at the University of Sheffield have launched an action group to defend the NHS with over 100 students joining since its launch at the start of the university term. Founder and medical student Dan Veness told Sheffield Live! the group plans to work alongside the Sheffield Save Our NHS campaign and has the backing of the Sheffield Students Union. Azz Mohammed reports.
