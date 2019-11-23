Trades unionists condemn postal strike injunction

Sheffield Trades Union Council has condemned the recent injunction obtained by Royal Mail which prevents postal staff from exercising their right to take strike action. 110,000 Communications Union members voted by over 97 per cent in favour of strike action in a 76 per cent turnout however the High Court ruled the vote invalid. Sheffield TUC fears the ruling may encourage other companies to use the courts to prevent industrial action. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to secretary of Sheffield TUC Martin Mayer.