Labour MPs reflect on election defeat

Sheffield MPs Louis Haigh and Clive Bett have said they are very disappointed with the election results. Both MPs were re-elected on Thursday with a big majority while nationally Labour suffered its worst election defeat for decades. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has promised to repay the trust put in him by Labour supporters who voted Conservative for the first time. MIckey Conn reports for Sheffield Live!
