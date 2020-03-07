Union demands better conditions for student workers

Unite the Union is calling on Sheffield University’s Students Union management to end zero hours contracts and to offer its student workers the real living wage. Unite Union says hundreds of students are employed by the University’s student union on a casual bases earning less than £118 a week meaning they do not qualify for statutory sick pay. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Harriet Eisner, regional organiser for Unite.
