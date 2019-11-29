Businesses count the cost after flood inundation

Businesses hit by the recent flood disaster are counting the costs of repair and replacement as clean up operations continue in flood hit areas. Sheffield Live! spoke to Mark Akid, director of DM Audio, whose sound systems hire business has been left with thousands of pounds worth of damage. Government grants of up to £5,000 have been promised for flood hit businesses but for some the losses are likely to be much greater. Azz Mohammed reports.
