Junior doctors four-day strike action

Health, National News, News , ,
PRINT
A A A

Junior doctors across South Yorkshire joined others from across England in a four day walkout over pay and conditions. The British Medical Association (BMA) is calling for junior doctors to be given a 35 per cent pay rise to make up for years of below-inflation increases. However, the government has argued the union’s pay demands are unaffordable. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to BMA representative Peter Jackson.