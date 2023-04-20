Junior doctors four-day strike action

Junior doctors across South Yorkshire joined others from across England in a four day walkout over pay and conditions. The British Medical Association (BMA) is calling for junior doctors to be given a 35 per cent pay rise to make up for years of below-inflation increases. However, the government has argued the union’s pay demands are unaffordable. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to BMA representative Peter Jackson.
