Campaigners stage anti-fracking protest

Hundreds of protesters took part in an anti-fracking rally at Barkers Pool at the weekend following news that shale gas drilling is to resume in Lancashire after a failed legal challenge. According to protest organisers the Global Frackdown Carnival aimed to “show the scale and strength of the opposition” to the extraction of shale gas by fracking. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
