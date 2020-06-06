Thousands gather in Sheffield Black Lives Matter protest

Over three thousand Sheffielders joined a demonstration at Devonshire Green on Saturday afternoon in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. The protest was organised by local activists following the death of an unarmed African American, George Floyd, who was murdered at the hands of four white police officers in Minnesota sparking protests across the USA and worldwide. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
