Mental health conference addresses cultural barriers and taboos

Mental health charities Adira, Sheffield Flourish and Mind hosted a well-attended conference at Sheffield’s Victoria Hall on mental health in Black and minority ethnic communities. The event, titled “Mental Health and Me”, sought to address the taboos and cultural barriers to access mental health services and information, including speakers, panel discussion with mental health service providers and break out spaces for conversation. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
