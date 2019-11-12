Sheffield protest backs McDonald’s workers

Sheffield activists held a Town Hall protest in support of McDonalds workers who have walked out at six London restaurants in a campaign to improve wages and working conditions. The action was one of many solidarity initiatives across the UK and internationally as McDonalds workers took to Downing Street to demand wages of £15 an hour and an end to youth rates and zero hours contracts. McDonalds, in response, have said the strikers represented a tiny proportion of its UK workforce. Sheffield Live spoke to Jenniffer Jones, co-chair of Momentum Sheffield.