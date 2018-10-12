Sheffield educational charity receives award

Sheffield educational charity, CRESST, has been recognised in the Teach Primary Resource Awards for its work on citizenship, personal social health and economic education. The charity is dedicated to increasing children’s life chances through training in conflict resolution skills and has recently developed a focus on social media and online conflict. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..