Protests continue over no-deal-Brexit threat

Hundreds of protestors gathered at Barker’s Pool for the second weekend in a row to oppose the Prime Minister’s decision to suspend Parliament and continue his threat to exit the EU on 31 October without a deal. The demonstration and march from Barker’s Pool to Devonshire Green was organised by campaign group Another Europe is Possible. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!