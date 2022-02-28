Anti-war protests held as UK urged to do more on Ukraine

Hundreds joined a Stand With Ukraine protest outside the Town Hall in Sheffield on Sunday in response to the continuing Russian invasion. The war on Ukraine, launched on 24 February, has led to sanctions against the Russian government and fierce resistance from Ukrainians on the ground. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Vasyl Kruk, a Ukrainian residing in Sheffied who spoke at the rally.
