Campaigners protest against refugee detentions

Dozens of anti-immigration campaigners travelled from Sheffield to the Morton Hall Immigration Removal Centre in Lincolnshire to protest against what they described as the cruel and inhumane treatment of asylum seekers. The protest was organised by the Sheffield branch of Student Action for Refugees together with South Yorkshire Migration and Asylum Action Group. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
