Sheffield activists calls refugee protection in Libya

Dozens of people joined a Sheffield march at the weekend to highlight the plight of refugees and migrants stranded in Libyan detention centres and at risk of torture, rape or being sold into slavery. Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 Libya has been divided by competing military factions. Migrants and refugees face indefinite detention in notoriously dangerous holding centres which have been condemned by United Nations observers. Tchiyiwe Chihana reports for Sheffield Live!