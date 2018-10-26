First UK screening for Palestine documentary

A documentary film narrating the struggle of Palestinians under Israeli occupation has had its first UK screening at a launch event held at Sheffield Hallam University Students’ Union. Behind the Frontlines tells the story of Dr Samah Jabr, head of mental health services in the West Bank, and her work with traumatised children. The film exposes the psychological strains and consequences of the Israeli occupation and how Palestinians have learned to cope. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!