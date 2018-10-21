Totley school expansion creates 60 more places

Front Page, Photo, Sheffield News ,
PRINT
A A A

Totley Primary School has officially opened its extended school buildings following a £2.1 million expansion project that has created an additional 60 places for children from the local area. The expansion includes a new two-storey teaching block with four classrooms, a staff room, a media suite, and a food technology and science lab. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!