Totley school expansion creates 60 more places

Totley Primary School has officially opened its extended school buildings following a £2.1 million expansion project that has created an additional 60 places for children from the local area. The expansion includes a new two-storey teaching block with four classrooms, a staff room, a media suite, and a food technology and science lab. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
