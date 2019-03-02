Campaigners mount Universal Credit protest

A new local campaign group have launched a call to end the roll out of Universal Credit with a demonstration held outside the Department for Work and Pensions headquarters in Sheffield. Campaigners from Sheffield Stop and Scrap Universal Credit argue that the new benefit arrangements are leaving some people as much as £50 per week worse off. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to the campaign’s acting chair Martin Mayer.
