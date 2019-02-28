Parking charges to rise 30 per cent

Sheffield Council are to raise parking charges by 30 per cent from April with the new rates affecting both parking meter charges and residential permits. The council told Sheffield Live! that the city’s parking charges remain comparable to or cheaper than other major cities including Leeds, Nottingham and Birmingham. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to councillor Lewis Dagnall, cabinet member for environment and transport.
