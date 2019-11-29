Students call for action on Palestinian rights

Students and Palestinian solidarity activists marked the United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People by holding a rally outside Sheffield Hallam University. Demonstrators backed the international boycott campaign which calls for action against companies that profit from discrimination against Palestinians and from the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Yazan Khader, of the University of Sheffield Palestine Society.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..