Sheffield hit by worst floods since 2007

Sheffield experienced one of the wettest days on record as heavy rainfall rainfall caused disruption in the city. Floods across South Yorkshire created chaos with 64mm of rain in Sheffield in 24 hours, the equivalent of a normal month’s precipitation. The incident brought memories of the 2007 floods in which two people lost their lives and extensive damage was caused to homes and businesses. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have responded to over 1200 weather calls and rescued over 120 people. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!