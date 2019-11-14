Flood victims forced to evacuate homes

Flood hit residents in Doncaster have been forced to abandon homes with waist high flooding continuing for almost a week in Fishlake and other areas. Heavy rainfall hit parts of the UK last week and flooding remains widespread with further rains expected. Residents say they were not warned of the dangers to come which led to many to evacuate their homes. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
