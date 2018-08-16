Results day for A-level students

The University of Sheffield call centre took 1400 calls within the first two hours of opening as students across the country received their 2018 A-level results. For some the results will confirm admission to their chosen course and university while others will to look to the clearing system in the hope of securing a university place. Sheffield Live spoke to Dr Christina Edgar, director of student recruitment at the University of Sheffield.