Students warned to beware of tax scams

University students in Sheffield are being warned to be vigilant as a wave of tax scams are circulating using fake university email addresses. HM Revenue & Customs has received thousands of fraud reports from students across the UK with emails telling students that they are owed money and encouraging them to send their personal details. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Sherriff Muhammed, education officer at Sheffield Hallam University Students’ Union.
