Brexit deal would hurt our consitutents, says Heeley MP

Shadow Policing Minister, Louise Haigh, told Sheffield Live! Labour will not support the government’s Brexit deal following the postponement of a parliamentary vote on the proposals. In an interview with Sheffield Live! the Heeley MP said: “We are not going to support a deal that will hurt our constituents”. Prime Minister Theresa May has told MPs they will now get to vote on the deal in the week commencing 14 January 2019. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!