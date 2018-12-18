Rail union to continue industrial action during festive period

Train commuters are set to be hit by a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas in a long-running dispute over guards on trains. Northern members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have agreed to continue industrial action every Saturday through December. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Steve Hedley, senior assistant general secretary of the RMT Union.
