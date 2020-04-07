MPs call for support for students affected by coronavirus outbreak

Over 100 MPs have signed a letter to Universities Minister Michelle Donelan calling for support for students affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The MPs have called for a flexible approach to assessment, refund of rents on unoccupied accommodation and a temporary suspension of rules preventing students claiming universal credit. Speaking to Sheffield Live! Paul Blomfield, MP for Sheffield Central, said thousands of students have lost their casual jobs due to the coronavirus. Baillor Jalloh reports.