Sheffield nurse urges public to follow stay at home guidelines

A Sheffield nurse has spoken to Sheffield Live! about the challenges facing doctors, nurses and other NHS staff and has called on people to follow the public health guidelines on staying at home. Rosaline Bazzie, who works as a staff nurse at the Northern General Hospital, said the job has been challenging recently due to a lack of sufficient personal protective equipment but she said there has been significant improvement over the last week. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..