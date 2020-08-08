Hundreds take part in NHS pay rise protest

Over a hundred doctors, nurses and supporters took part in a weekend demonstration outside Sheffield City Hall calling on the government to offer a substantial pay rise to NHS workers. The protest comes as pay increases have been agreed for other public sector workers whilst NHS staff remain on a three year agreement to be reviewed in April 2021. Ruby Midgley, a staff nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals told Sheffield Live! she feels let down by the government. Baillor Jalloh reports.