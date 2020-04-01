Sheffield hospitals are prepared for Covid-19, says councillor

Nether Edge and Sharrow councillor, Jim Steinke, has told Sheffield Live! the city’s hospitals are well place to tackle the expected number of coronavirus patients. On Wednesday, Sheffield was reported to have the highest level of coronavirus infections per head of population outside of London with 62 confirmed cases per 100,000 people, according to figures released by Public Health England. Baillor Jalloh reports.
