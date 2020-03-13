Street trees plan sets out greener vision

A new strategy for managing Sheffield street trees has been set out in a groundbreaking partnership report. The Street Tree Working Strategy has been developed by a group of partners including Sheffield Tree Action Groups (STAG), Sheffield City Council, Amey, independent experts from Natural Capital Solutions and Leeds City Council as well as the Woodland Trust. The new approach, to be recommended for adoption by Sheffield Council, has a focus on sustainable management of the urban tree population for its environmental, health and wellbeing benefits. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Liz Ballard, chief executive of Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust and chair of the strategy group.