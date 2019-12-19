Council apology sought over tree dispute

Sheffield tree campaigners have asked the Council to apologise after a new report revealed that many felled trees could have been saved by simple repairs. The joint report by Sheffield Council, Amey and Sheffield Trees Action Group contradicts the local authority’s claim that there were no easy engineering solutions to save hundreds of healthy trees. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
