Campaigners call for public enquiry on Sheffield trees

Sheffield News
Tree campaigners in Sheffield have called for a public enquiry after a recent report revealed hundreds of trees could be saved by pavement works and other solutions. A survey of 309 trees scheduled for removal concluded that 191 can be retained “on a long-term basis” but campaigners have accused the local authority of misleading the public. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!