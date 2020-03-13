Radisson Blu selected for Pinstone Street development

International chain Radisson Blu have been selected by Sheffield Council for a flagship hotel on Pinstone Street overlooking the Peace Gardens. The luxury hotel development is expected to offer 150 rooms as part of the Heart of the City Phase 2 programme which will restore a group of historically significant buildings of Victorian heritage. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Councillor Mazher Iqbal, cabinet member for business and infrastructure.
